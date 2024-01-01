CBG-enriched Trop Fritter grown by Panda Farms



CBG is known for helping with anxiety, pain, sleep, and stomach issues.



For more info on CBG: https://www.ffepdx.com/cbg-cannabigerol-products



FECO2 (similar to RSO) is extracted with CO2 and ethanol and intended for oral consumption. We are able to extract the full spectrum of the bio-active compounds in cannabis while filtering out unwanted compounds like fats or chlorophyll. Due to this method our FECO2 tends to have a lighter color, higher potency of diverse cannabinoids and terpenoids, and a more palatable flavor.



Cannabinoids 824.10 mg

CBG 254.80 mg

THC 563.30 mg

Terpenes 1.65 %

