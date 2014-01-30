Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics
Blackberry
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our Blackberry Auto took first place at the Oregon Autoflower cup and is a great choice for first growers and Indica fans. This strain boasts up to 23% THC and is made up of some of our finest genetics, making it a tall growing plant with a great harvest reaching up to 110cm in height.
Bud description
Round plump berries, oozing with berriful resin. Like forest fruits dipped in sugar. Users will get great delight as these deep purple buds are crumbled up into the grinder.
Smoke Report
As a potent Indica, novices may find its effects very couchlocking, making you feel lazy and sleepy. Cannabis connoisseurs, on the other hand, will enjoy the relaxing fruity body high making it the perfect smoke for that peaceful evening moment of quiet.
Plant Appearance
An Indica-like structure, with a very bushy growth. Tight internodal spacing and a swollen main cola developing in the center. Growers can expect a plant of up to 1.1m and rich purple hues covering the plant from leaf to bud.
Grow tips
Cover her basic needs of water, light and humidity and you’ll have your very own Blackberry bush within no time. More experienced growers can attempt some light defoliation to help light access. Ideally she’ll do her best with 18 hours of light daily. Make sure to go easy on the nutriments and start flushing two weeks before harvesting.
Taste
A rich Kushy and berry flavor will overwhelm your palate. With very little citrus tastes, Blackberry brings a wholesome flavor of forest berries with earthy undertones, making its flavor quite unique.
SPECS:
Taste: Berry
Room: Indoor / Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: Mostly Indica
Genetics: Blackberry Kush Autoflowering
Flowering: 9 weeks seed to Harvest
Harvest: XL
Height US: up to 45 inches
Height EU: 70-110cm
THC: 23%
CBD: Low
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/blackberry
Blackberry Kush effects
1,444 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
