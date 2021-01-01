About this product

Description

A rapid flowering balanced hybrid cultivar that is highly productive, requiring only about 9 weeks from seed until harvest. Rich in THC, terpenes and a medium height makes this strain ideal for beginner growers and especially those who experience shorter summers. This strain is a potent one testing at 24%, with a very impressive trichome production. A solid hybrid with strong resistance to colder weather and excellent performer both indoors and out. Expect phenomenal flavors that are a combination of vanilla cookie dough, earthy, and creamy, all together with sweet aromatic overtones of a baked fruit tart.



Bud description

Her buds are chunky, large sized and covered in trichomes. The buds will sparkle with an array of colors ranging from bright green, lime hues and hints of magenta and purples. The calyx are tightly formed and clustered together making the buds dense and firm to the touch . The aroma of a broken bud is a sweet cheese cake, with a sweet earthy background.



Smoke report

The effects are more cerebral than physical, with an upbeat, energetic yet deeply relaxed edge. Thanks to her THC levels of 24%, smoking Wedding Cheese Cake Auto is best suited for those with a higher tolerance who enjoy a heavily focused, motivated and creative effect. The fine balance of the relaxing indica heritage will reveal itself the further you smoke, making her well suited for daytime use.



Plant Appearance

Expect this lady to grow quite tall with a height ranging between 90-130cm, making her a medium tall hybrid. Even with her slightly sativa heritage, she only requires around 63 days from seed to harvest meaning Wedding Cheese Cake Auto can be grown commercially multiple times per year with excellent results. Thanks to the hybrid vigor she displays from her parents Wedding Cake and Cheese, plants will grow big with heavy yielding side branches, making her an excellent producer. Not only is this strain a quick autoflowering cultivar, but she will also produce abundant yields capable of 450-600gr/m2, making her an excellent choice for those looking for large scale harvests with a quick turnaround time.



Grow Tips

Thanks to the very quick harvest of Wedding Cheese Cake Auto, it is possible to achieve multiple harvests outdoors throughout the year. We also advise this cultivar to anyone who experiences shorter summers, and requires a solid performer that can withstand the elements

A fantastic producer of resin, easy to make top-shelf bubble hash or extracts with the sugar trim when harvesting. We recommend applying training early on, as this strain responds incredibly well to being tied down. We also advise giving your plants a thorough flushing during the final 10-14 days, as this will enhance the flavor and remove any built-up salts. We recommend using 3 gallon pots (11-12 liters) in order to give this strain room to show her full potential. Thanks to the uniform and homogenous appearance, Wedding Cheese Cake Auto is an ideal choice for Sea of Green setups that involve growing many plants closer together.



Flavor

The flavor is a mixture of sweet, earthy and fruity tastes with a blend of baked tart and creamy cheesecake. Superbly bold and complex flavors that will taste as good as she smells, keeping you guessing after every pull of a joint.



SPECS



Room: Indoor / Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: Indica / Sativa

Genetics: W. Cheesecake Autoflowering

Flowering: 8-9 weeks seed to harvest

Harvest: 450-600gr/m2

Height: 90-130cm

THC: up to 24%

CBD: Very low

Autoflowering: Yes