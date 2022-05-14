Save 25% with code: LEAFLY



ABOUT US

At Favour, we believe that taking care of yourself should be as easy as chewing a piece of gum. We're a female-founded functional chewing gum company powered by CBD and other good-for-you ingredients, making self-care simpler and stress-free. Our CBD gum



WHY CBD GUM?

Our delivery system, chewing gum, is what sets us apart from other CBD products out there. Favour delivers ingredients safely and effectively, offering a convenient solution for wellness on-the-go.



Faster Delivery: chewing gum allows for a higher bioavailability of CBD and other ingredients to be delivered into your body - up to 5x faster than ingested pills or drinks.



Dosing Made Easy: each piece of Favour has 10mg of CBD, making dosing easy to manage on a daily basis



Convenience: before a meeting, on the plane, or on the go, Favour works when you need it to, it's easy to transport - and it's fun.



High Standards: named a "Clean Choice Award" recipient by Clean Eating Magazine, our chewing gum is free of all the bad stuff. At Favour, we use high-quality, hemp-derived CBD (less than 0.3% THC) that is CO2-extracted to preserve its potency. Favour is sugar-free, non-gmo, vegan, and has a tasty mint flavor to fresh your breath.



OUR STORY

Founded by mother-daughter duo, Jamie Grimstad and Gigi Grimstad, Favour is a cross-generational brand offering on-the-go wellness solutions for real, everyday needs. Early in her college career, Jamie - then a Division 1 Runner at Columbia University - found herself struggling with anxiety and depression and needing an everyday remedy. Coming together with her mom, Gigi the pair began experimenting with various forms of CBD — capsules, tinctures, balms, gummies, salves, drinks, you name it — and realized that the countless positive effects are very real, but entirely unreliable. Enter Favour: a reliable way to consume CBD that you can pull out of your pocket everyday to rely on. Both Jamie and Gigi use Favour daily, and the reliability of a piece of chewing gum is what makes it outshine any other CBD product on the market.



It’s hard to imagine that something so familiar, fun, and discreet such as CBD gum could be born of anything other than novelty, but Favour surpasses that by a lifetime.