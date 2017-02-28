Female Seeds
Grapefruit
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Genetic Lineage: C99 (the Grapefruit pheno)
Indoor: 8-9 weeks
Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods
Height: Indoor: 80-100 cm | Outdoor: 200-300 cm
Yield: Indoor: 500 g/m² | Outdoor: 300 g/plant
Taste/smell: A full-bodied fruity smell with touches of Grapefruit and Pineapple.
Effect: A creative and euphoric high
The initial Grapefruit was created in 1998 as a regular strain from a special C99 clone crossed with an automatic strain to improve flowering time. So, this strain has been around for nearly 20 years! Grapefruit was improved over the years and the female version was launched in 2003 at the start of the company Female Seeds. The Grapefruit currently being sold stems from an amazing line Ferry created in 2007. The parents of that line were selected on two criteria: the amazingly strong Grapefruit/Pineapple smell and the moderate height of the phenotypes.
It is an extremely fast flowering cannabis strain. Grapefruit, from the start, has always been an amazing yielder of lusciously smelling bud. The current Grapefruit has been stabilized over several generations resulting in an early maturing and massive yielding beast. Make sure you have the humidity under control in the latter stages of flowering and that your ventilation works. As once these babies fill up the buds can be susceptible to mold.
The Grapefruit is a highly praised and highly sought-after strain due to the amazing smell and taste. The outstanding sweet and sour taste of pineapple and grapefruit is truly mouthwatering. The effect is a soaring, head high that inspires creativity and is long-lasting. Classic Sativa stuff. All in all, a true winner!
Indoor: 8-9 weeks
Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods
Height: Indoor: 80-100 cm | Outdoor: 200-300 cm
Yield: Indoor: 500 g/m² | Outdoor: 300 g/plant
Taste/smell: A full-bodied fruity smell with touches of Grapefruit and Pineapple.
Effect: A creative and euphoric high
The initial Grapefruit was created in 1998 as a regular strain from a special C99 clone crossed with an automatic strain to improve flowering time. So, this strain has been around for nearly 20 years! Grapefruit was improved over the years and the female version was launched in 2003 at the start of the company Female Seeds. The Grapefruit currently being sold stems from an amazing line Ferry created in 2007. The parents of that line were selected on two criteria: the amazingly strong Grapefruit/Pineapple smell and the moderate height of the phenotypes.
It is an extremely fast flowering cannabis strain. Grapefruit, from the start, has always been an amazing yielder of lusciously smelling bud. The current Grapefruit has been stabilized over several generations resulting in an early maturing and massive yielding beast. Make sure you have the humidity under control in the latter stages of flowering and that your ventilation works. As once these babies fill up the buds can be susceptible to mold.
The Grapefruit is a highly praised and highly sought-after strain due to the amazing smell and taste. The outstanding sweet and sour taste of pineapple and grapefruit is truly mouthwatering. The effect is a soaring, head high that inspires creativity and is long-lasting. Classic Sativa stuff. All in all, a true winner!
Grapefruit effects
Reported by real people like you
415 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!