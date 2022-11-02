About this product
We use broad-spectrum CBD oil. This means that, as we extract the CBD from the hemp plant, we also extract other important and beneficial cannabinoids (EXCEPT FOR ANY DELTA 9 THC) instead of isolating and extracting only the CBD compound.
- 5000 mg CBD
- 1 fl. oz.
- Infused with 13 Potent Terpenes
- Non-psychoactive
- 0% Delta 9 THC
- Higher Bioavailability than other CBD Oils
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
