- 2000 mg Delta 8 THC
- Psychotropic Effects
- Strawberry Lemonade Flavoring
- 1 fl. oz.
- 0% Delta 9 THC
- Higher Bioavailability than other Cannabinoid Oils
When it comes to ingredients, you will quickly learn that, at Fern Valley Farms, more is not necessarily better. Instead, we include only the essential ingredients required to make our Delta 8 THC oils (aka tinctures) potent and effective in their delivery.
Here is the full list of ingredients in our Strawberry Lemonade Delta 8 THC Oil:
Delta 8 THC – an extract of the Delta 8 THC compound
Organic MCT Oil – of all the carriers used to deliver cannabinoids to your endocannabinoid system, MCT oil is considered the most efficacious
Benzyl Alcohol – this colorless liquid contains an aromatic flavoring of strawberry lemonade
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
