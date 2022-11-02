- 2000 mg Delta 8 THC

- Psychotropic Effects

- Strawberry Lemonade Flavoring

- 1 fl. oz.

- 0% Delta 9 THC

- Higher Bioavailability than other Cannabinoid Oils



When it comes to ingredients, you will quickly learn that, at Fern Valley Farms, more is not necessarily better. Instead, we include only the essential ingredients required to make our Delta 8 THC oils (aka tinctures) potent and effective in their delivery.



Here is the full list of ingredients in our Strawberry Lemonade Delta 8 THC Oil:



Delta 8 THC – an extract of the Delta 8 THC compound

Organic MCT Oil – of all the carriers used to deliver cannabinoids to your endocannabinoid system, MCT oil is considered the most efficacious

Benzyl Alcohol – this colorless liquid contains an aromatic flavoring of strawberry lemonade