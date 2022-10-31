These Delta 9 Gummies are delicious, and effective! Includes fast-acting properties for swifter and stronger results!



- 10mg THC/60mg CBD per Gummy

- Assorted Natural Flavors

- Ideal for Day or Night

- Fast-Acting Enhanced Effects



There is a good reason we chose a higher ratio of CBD as compared to the Delta 9 THC included in these gummies.



People have different responses and reactions when consuming Delta 9 THC. For some individuals, the psychoactive properties can be startling and possibly overwhelming. Fortunately, CBD is a highly effective antidote for anyone who feels too high or anxious from Delta 9 THC.