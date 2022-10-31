- 29.61% HHC; 9.56% CBD

- Upbeat, Alert, Motivated

- Pineapple, Mango, Lavender, Pine

- Sativa Dominant

- Day Use



Our original Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower has a long history of satisfying both new and veteran CBD consumers. The classic tropical fragrance and flavor, along with energizing properties keeps this Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower cultivar in demand for many consumers. Now we are thrilled to introduce you to our HHC Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower!