About this product
- 29.61% HHC; 9.56% CBD
- Upbeat, Alert, Motivated
- Pineapple, Mango, Lavender, Pine
- Sativa Dominant
- Day Use
Our original Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower has a long history of satisfying both new and veteran CBD consumers. The classic tropical fragrance and flavor, along with energizing properties keeps this Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower cultivar in demand for many consumers. Now we are thrilled to introduce you to our HHC Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower!
- Upbeat, Alert, Motivated
- Pineapple, Mango, Lavender, Pine
- Sativa Dominant
- Day Use
Our original Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower has a long history of satisfying both new and veteran CBD consumers. The classic tropical fragrance and flavor, along with energizing properties keeps this Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower cultivar in demand for many consumers. Now we are thrilled to introduce you to our HHC Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.