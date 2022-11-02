About this product
- 250 or 1000 mg CBD
- 1 fl. oz.
- Non-psychoactive
- Less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Lab-tested for Pesticides and Solvents
- Wild Alaskan Salmon Flavor
We are especially excited to share our Pet CBD Oil for all you pet owners! Finding affordable relief for our furry friends is not always easy… that is, until now! We specifically formulated this CBD Oil to benefit our mammalian pets without breaking your bank. Best of all, your pets will love it and love you for bringing them much-deserved relief!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
