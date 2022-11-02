Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.



All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.