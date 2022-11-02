By adding the psychotropic properties contained in the THC-O compound, the usual effects enjoyed when consuming this Sour Hawaiian Haze CBD hemp flower strain seem to be clearer and more powerful. There is no doubt in our mind: THC-O and Sour Hawaiian Haze CBD make a great partnership.



Compounds: 15.88% THC-O; 10.78% CBD

Effects: Happy/Energized/Focused

Flavor: Mango/Pineapple/Citrus/Diesel Hint

Type: Sativa Dominant

Usage: Day Use

Potential Multi-Level Effects

Premium CBD Hemp Flower Treated with THC-O

Grown and Treated by Fern Valley Farms



When it comes to effective treatment of our premium hemp flower strains with a distillate of THC-O, we quickly learned that the most efficient and thorough treatment can be attained through a cold infusion process. As the name “cold infusion” implies, we freeze the THC-O distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen THC-O distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered THC-O distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.