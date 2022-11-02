About this product
Do not be daunted by the thickness of these richly-enhanced hemp flower strains but do not take them lightly either! Thanks to the addition of THC-O distillate, you will find your buds to be slightly stickier than usual.
Compounds: 18.24% THC-O; 7.5% CBD; 0.13% CBDV
Effects: Energy Boost/Focused/Confident
Flavor: Coconut/Guava/Mango/Berry
Type: Sativa Dominant
Usage: Daytime
Hand Trimmed
Grown and THC-O-Treated by Fern Valley Farms
When it comes to effective treatment of our premium hemp flower strains with a distillate of THC-O, we quickly learned that the most efficient and thorough treatment can be attained through a cold infusion process. As the name “cold infusion” implies, we freeze the THC-O distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen THC-O distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered THC-O distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
