Do not be daunted by the thickness of these richly-enhanced hemp flower strains but do not take them lightly either! Thanks to the addition of THC-O distillate, you will find your buds to be slightly stickier than usual.



Compounds: 18.24% THC-O; 7.5% CBD; 0.13% CBDV

Effects: Energy Boost/Focused/Confident

Flavor: Coconut/Guava/Mango/Berry

Type: Sativa Dominant

Usage: Daytime

Hand Trimmed

Grown and THC-O-Treated by Fern Valley Farms



When it comes to effective treatment of our premium hemp flower strains with a distillate of THC-O, we quickly learned that the most efficient and thorough treatment can be attained through a cold infusion process. As the name “cold infusion” implies, we freeze the THC-O distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen THC-O distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered THC-O distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.