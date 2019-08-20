About this strain
Quantum Kush
If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.
Quantum Kush effects
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Fidus Family Farms
An indoor cultivation license fueled with OMRI-listed organic inputs. Each harvest showcases utmost care and dedication to each individually hand-watered plant. The selection of cultivars grown at the farm and thus on the store shelves is very carefully curated, and we strive to bring boutique sustainably grown cannabis to consumer palates. We maintain a stable of classics with a cult following that are unique to our vertically integrated shop, Fidus PDX, and regularly rotate through fan favorites. This is herb grown for the Cannasseur by the Cannasseurs.