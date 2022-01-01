An indoor cultivation license fueled with OMRI-listed organic inputs. Each harvest showcases utmost care and dedication to each individually hand-watered plant. The selection of cultivars grown at the farm and thus on the store shelves is very carefully curated, and we strive to bring boutique sustainably grown cannabis to consumer palates. We maintain a stable of classics with a cult following that are unique to our vertically integrated shop, Fidus PDX, and regularly rotate through fan favorites. This is herb grown for the Cannasseur by the Cannasseurs.