Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fifty Fold

Fifty Fold

Buckeye Purple Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Buckeye Purple effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
70% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!