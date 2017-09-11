Buckeye Purple Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Buckeye Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
70% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!