Logo for the brand Fifty Fold

Fifty Fold

Galactic Jack Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

Galactic Jack effects

Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue
