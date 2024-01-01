Loading...

Fig Farms

Fig Farms products

23 products
Product image for Fig Face
Flower
Fig Face
by Fig Farms
Product image for Purple Fig
Flower
Purple Fig
by Fig Farms
Product image for Trunk Funk
Flower
Trunk Funk
by Fig Farms
Product image for Animal Mints BX1
Flower
Animal Mints BX1
by Fig Farms
THC 22.37%
CBD 0%
Product image for Animal Mints #7
Flower
Animal Mints #7
by Fig Farms
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kush Mint
Flower
Kush Mint
by Fig Farms
THC 25.88%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for White Nectarine
Flower
White Nectarine
by Fig Farms
Product image for Uzbeki
Flower
Uzbeki
by Fig Farms
Product image for Sleepwalker
Flower
Sleepwalker
by Fig Farms
Product image for Sunset Fig
Flower
Sunset Fig
by Fig Farms
Product image for Snow Buffalo
Flower
Snow Buffalo
by Fig Farms
Product image for Sugar Mints
Flower
Sugar Mints
by Fig Farms
THC 28.32%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kush Mints x Animal Cookies
Flower
Kush Mints x Animal Cookies
by Fig Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for KushMint Cookies
Flower
KushMint Cookies
by Fig Farms
THC 25.88%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for Sunset Country Club
Flower
Sunset Country Club
by Fig Farms
Product image for Banana Fig
Flower
Banana Fig
by Fig Farms
Product image for Black Raspberry
Flower
Black Raspberry
by Fig Farms
Product image for Horchata #4
Flower
Horchata #4
by Fig Farms
THC 29.84%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Dutch Leopard
Flower
Dutch Leopard
by Fig Farms
Product image for Government Lemons
Flower
Government Lemons
by Fig Farms
THC 23.14%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pink Fig
Flower
Pink Fig
by Fig Farms
Product image for Purple Guava
Flower
Purple Guava
by Fig Farms
Product image for Kush Mint Cookies
Flower
Kush Mint Cookies
by Fig Farms
THC 25.44%
CBD 0.04%