Logo for the brand Firefly

Firefly

The Highest Rated Vaporizer. Ever.
All categoriesVapingConcentrates

Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers

3 products
Product image for Firefly 2
Portable Vaporizers
Firefly 2
by Firefly
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Starting at
$249.95
Product image for Firefly 2+
Portable Vaporizers
Firefly 2+
by Firefly
Product image for Firefly 2+ Gold
Vape pens
Firefly 2+ Gold
by Firefly