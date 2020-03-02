Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Firelands Scientific

Firelands Scientific

Future #1

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Future #1 effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!