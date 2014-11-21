Starfighter is an indica-dominant hybrid whose combined obscurity and quality have garnered this strain quite the reputation among growers and connoisseurs alike. Bred by Alien Genetics, Starfighter mixes genetics from Alien Tahoe OG and Lemon Alien Dawg to create a sweetly aromatic, uplifting hybrid that boasts its potency with a sparkling coat of star-like trichomes. Although the original Starfighter genetics have been discontinued, Exotic Genetix have resurrected similar phenotypes in seed form.