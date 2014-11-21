ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Starfighter is an indica-dominant hybrid whose combined obscurity and quality have garnered this strain quite the reputation among growers and connoisseurs alike. Bred by Alien Genetics, Starfighter mixes genetics from Alien Tahoe OG and Lemon Alien Dawg to create a sweetly aromatic, uplifting hybrid that boasts its potency with a sparkling coat of star-like trichomes. Although the original Starfighter genetics have been discontinued, Exotic Genetix have resurrected similar phenotypes in seed form. 

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 247 effects
Happy 70%
Relaxed 70%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 41%
Giggly 38%
Stress 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 17%
Insomnia 11%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Dry mouth 11%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

50

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Alien Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe Alien
parent
Strain
Starfighter
First strain child
Superstar
child
Second strain child
Future #1
child

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Conspiracy Kush, Starfighter, Sour Jack, Aurora Borealis, and Marionberry Kush
