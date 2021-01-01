About this product

We cat parents take special care as our kitties age. Cats can be revitalized at all stages of their lives with Hemp Oil. Our Fit Aroma Hemp Oil Tincture promotes long-term health and well-being. To help with anxiety, joint discomfort, and most of the disorders we encounter in our human lives, we offer FELINE CBD HEMP OIL TINCTURE.



We use the best ingredients for our feline friends. After all, they depend on us!



Fit Aroma uses the highest quality Hemp Oil available containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol). 100% Natural-Pure CO2 Extract. It is 100% Organic, Terpene Rich, Non GMO Hemp and has No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.



We use certified organic ingredients.



Serving Size: (mL measure is on dropper)

1lb. to 8lb. Cat = .125mL

9lb. to 15lb. Cat = .25mL

16lb. & over Cat = .375mL



2X Daily



Ingredients:CBD Terpene Rich Industrial Hemp Oil, Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil from Coconut Oil. Real Catnip Flavor. Successfully Tested on Humans. Please note that natural ingredients may cause color variations.

*Daily Value: Not established. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of Hemp Oil.



Made In USA



http://fitaroma.com/feline-hemp-oil-tincture