About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from OG Kush and Banana strains. THC range of 25-27%
Flavor Profile: As expected, banana is front and center along with subtle earthiness and citrus undertones.
The Effects: This strain comes on slowly, but don’t be fooled- potent indica traits will have you in-da-couch with a deeply relaxing body high and stress-busting cerebral buzz.
• Premium rolled cone (1g)
• Top shelf indoor flower
• All bud, no trim
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.