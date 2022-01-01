Sativa-dominant crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile: No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate.



The Effects: Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities.



• Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod

• Innovative and elegant design

• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil

• Compact and discreet

• Glycol and solvent free