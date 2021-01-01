About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid, a cross between GG and GSC. These two all-time favorites come together nicely in both potency and flavor with undertones of pine, hints of chocolate on the nose, and some expected sweetness from GSC lineage.
Flav Budder is specially formulated to preserve terpene and THC values through the extraction process, providing a perfectly textured frosting-like consistency that’s rich in flavor and never too dry.
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.