About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid cultivated from GG and GSC. These two all-time favorites come together nicely in both potency and flavor with undertones of pine, hints of chocolate on the nose, and some expected sweetness from GSC lineage.



Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.