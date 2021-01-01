About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from Pure Kush and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

How do you like them apples? Golden deliciousness, with flavors of juicy apple, ginger, and subtle notes of citrus, you’ll like this strain just fine.



The Effects:

A great nighttime choice with powerful cerebral effects and body buzz, you’ll want Golden Apple by the bushel.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



Do Yourself a Flavor!