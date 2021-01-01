Flav
Golden Apple All-in-One Disposable
About this product
Indica-dominant cultivated from Pure Kush and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
How do you like them apples? Golden deliciousness, with flavors of juicy apple, ginger, and subtle notes of citrus, you’ll like this strain just fine.
The Effects:
A great nighttime choice with powerful cerebral effects and body buzz, you’ll want Golden Apple by the bushel.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
