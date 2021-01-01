Loading…
Flav

Golden Apple Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from Pure Kush and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC.

Flavor Profile:
How do you like them apples? Golden deliciousness, with flavors of juicy apple, ginger, and subtle notes of citrus, you’ll like this strain just fine.

The Effects:
A great nighttime choice with powerful cerebral effects and body buzz, you’ll want Golden Apple by the bushel.

• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless, ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread

