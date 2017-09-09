About this product
Indica-dominant cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Citrus fruitopia at your fingertips! With sour to semi-sweet fruitiness and subtle cream finish, each puff will remind you of a freshly peeled ruby red.
The Effects:
A nice body calming strain perfect for getting a good night’s sleep or simply napping under a grapefruit tree.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• USB charger included
• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver
About this strain
Grapefruit Kush
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.
Grapefruit Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
19% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.