About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid with unknown genetics. THC range of 22-24%.
Flavor Profile: Tropical aroma, flavor, and state of mind. As the name hints, enjoy sweet fruitiness with some herbal and woody undertones.
The Effects: Let your mind wander to the tropics as Guava induces a euphoric cerebral buzz along with relaxed body high. A nice strain for social enjoyment and creative endeavors.
• Premium rolled cone (1g)
• Top shelf light dep flower
• All bud, no trim
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.