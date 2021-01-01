Flav
Pear Herer All-in-One Disposable Joint 0.3g
About this product
Sativa-dominant with lineage from Jack Herer and unknown strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Crisp, vibrant pear at your fingertips. With its fruity sweetness and smooth, subtle citrus notes one isn’t enough- so grab a pear.
The Effects:
A clear-headed, euphoric, and long-lasting cerebral buzz for good vibes day or night.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
