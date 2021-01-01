About this product

Sativa-dominant with lineage from Jack Herer and unknown strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Crisp, vibrant pear at your fingertips. With its fruity sweetness and smooth, subtle citrus notes one isn’t enough- so grab a pear.



The Effects:

A clear-headed, euphoric, and long-lasting cerebral buzz for good vibes day or night.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



