About this product
These scrumptious cannabis-infused confections are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Like a freshly poured glass from the draft, Flav Root Beer hard edibles will be reminiscent of that creamy, frothy head and sassafras-tasting goodness- except you can put these in your pocket.
10mg THC per piece (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.