Flav
Sky Walker PAX Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create the premium oils that power our extensive line of vape products. With the quality and consistency you’ve come to expect from Flav, you’ll experience the utmost in flavor, purity, and potency at each and every use.
--
Please note that Pax Era Pods are only compatible with the Pax Era device.
--
