Logo for the brand Flav

Flav

Skywalker All-in-One Disposable

About this product

Indica-dominant derived from Blueberry and Mazar strains. Up to 75% THC.

Flavor Profile:
Upon inhale you’ll taste an earthy flavor reminiscent of your home planet, with subtle diesel, blueberry, and lemon undertones.

The Effects:
This mellow, body and mind calming strain will have you exploring a galaxy far, far away without leaving your couch. Relaxed you will feel.

• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable

Do Yourself a Flavor!
