Indica-dominant derived from Blueberry and Mazar strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile: Upon inhale you’ll taste an earthy flavor, reminiscent of your home planet, with subtle diesel, blueberry, and lemon undertones.



The Effects: This mellow, body and mind calming strain will have you exploring a galaxy far, far away without leaving your couch. Relaxed you will feel.



• Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod

• Innovative and elegant design

• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil

• Compact and discreet

• Glycol and solvent free