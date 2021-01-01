About this product
Indica-dominant derived from Blueberry and Mazar strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Upon inhale you’ll taste an earthy flavor reminiscent of your home planet, with subtle diesel, blueberry, and lemon undertones.
The Effects:
This mellow, body and mind calming strain will have you exploring a galaxy far, far away without leaving your couch. Relaxed you will feel.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• USB charger included
• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver
Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.