About this product

Indica-dominant derived from Blueberry and Mazar strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Upon inhale you’ll taste an earthy flavor reminiscent of your home planet, with subtle diesel, blueberry, and lemon undertones.



The Effects:

This mellow, body and mind calming strain will have you exploring a galaxy far, far away without leaving your couch. Relaxed you will feel.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• USB charger included

• Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver



Do Yourself a Flavor!