Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains.



Flavor Profile: All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors.



The Effects: Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor.



• Distillate dipped and kief-coated

• Top shelf flower – all bud, no trim