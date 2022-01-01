Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile: All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors.



The Effects: Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor.



• Innovative and elegant design

• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Vibration alert

• Convenient magnetic refills