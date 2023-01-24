About this product
"Flav is proud to usher the advancement of cannabis science. The team is dedicated to crafting the best cannabis products available on the market and creates a wide range of products for every lifestyle. With a selection of cannabis products ranging from vape cartridges to edibles and almost everything in between, Flav is the go-to cannabis brand for anyone in search of premium quality and maximum potency."
About this brand
Flav
