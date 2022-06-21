Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains.



Flavor Profile: This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia.



The Effects: Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz.



• Distillate dipped and kief-coated

• Top shelf flower – all bud, no trim