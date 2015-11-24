FLI
FLI Vape Cartridge: Grapefruit Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC
Grapefruit Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!