About this product
Flintts make your mouth water and sparkle.
Place tablet on tongue to engage mouthwatering. At F-strength 150, expect gentle cooling and mild sparkling sensation .
Dark Cherry flavor is subtle with complex earthiness that brings forth thoughts of crimson leaves being rustled by an autumn breeze.
