About this product
Flintts make your mouth water and sparkle.
Place tablet on tongue to engage mouthwatering. At F-strength 200, expect noticeable cooling and stimulating sparkling sensation .
Mint flavor is strongly mentholated and breath-freshening. It's crispness brings forth thoughts of glass-clear water bubbling over smoothed pebbles through the first green of spring.
Place tablet on tongue to engage mouthwatering. At F-strength 200, expect noticeable cooling and stimulating sparkling sensation .
Mint flavor is strongly mentholated and breath-freshening. It's crispness brings forth thoughts of glass-clear water bubbling over smoothed pebbles through the first green of spring.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!