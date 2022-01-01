About this product
Blulato is a powerhouse combination of two incredibly loud indica dominant strains that needed to be brought together. We started with the blueberry muffin aroma of the Ace Rothstein cut of Sin Mint Cookies and mixed the putrid racetrack gas of Dr. Zappz’s squat gelato 33 S1 pheno to create this electrifying new indica icon. The results of this mashup are greasy trichome covered flowers with vibrant hues of blue, purple, and black scattered throughout. The exotic flavor of the Blulato rewards the palette with hits of grape, berry, and gas. Relax and take the edge off.
Dominance: Indica
Lineage: Gelato 33 S1 x Sin Mint Cookies
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene
Aromas: Blueberry, Diesel
Flavor: Fruity, Gas
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
Deeply rooted in Sonoma County, FloraCal® Farms is California’s premier purveyor of premium cannabis flower. Our team of master cultivators hand select the finest genetics and cater our small-batch, sustainable farming techniques to each cultivar’s unique needs. We utilize 100% renewable energy to help produce sophisticated, terpene rich products that invoke robust, one-of-a-kind experiences for our friends and community.