About this product
You are immediately greeted with the fresh from the bakery aroma of vanilla frosting and just mixed cake batter. This bakery fresh combination is possible due to the combination of the Legendary Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. With our Vanilla cake it is possible to have your cake and puff on it too.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.