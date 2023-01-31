10mg first press, live rosin indica gummies, solventlessly-extracted from the results of rigorously phenohunting exhilarating and marvelous strains. Sink your teeth into a luscious medley of fresh raspberries and tart blackberries, hiding elderberry undertones, ending with a homemade strawberry jam richness. ​

We use an ice water method to gently lift the trichomes off the buds. No chemicals or butane here: good edibles start with the cleanest extraction for the best oil. First press only means that nothing but the finest oil with stronger and more nuanced flavors for you to savor.​

FloraCal began in 2014 when founders Karen and Drew Duval started growing cannabis in accordance with nature. Setting up shop in the hills of Sonoma County, the couple dedicated their studies, their time, and all their efforts to the craft of cannabis. They've set their sights on bringing that expertise and excellence across forms you enjoy, from exhilarating flower to delightful live rosin edibles and everything in between.

