Florigen Organics
Clementine
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Florigen Organics cannabis is the same premium quality as CannaSol, but with more familiar strains your customers recognize — like Blue Dream, Dutch Treat & more!
WHAT?
Florigen (noun) : the hypothesized hormone-like molecule produced in darkness that triggers flowering in cannabis plants.
WHY?
The sudden release of florigen, through the quick transition to longer nights, forces the plant to flower. This is called light deprivation. We pair this method with our living soils for increased cannabinoid and terpene expressions, resulting in the highest quality, sustainably grown cannabis.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
367 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
