About this product
"Banana Mango by Clover Valley Ranch is the energetic strain you’ve been looking for. This Sativa-dominant cross between Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin delivers a relaxed but electric buzz, perfect for channeling creativity or knocking out your to-do list.
With over 20% total cannabinoids emphasized by myrcene, terpinolene, and limonene, you’ll enjoy fruity and herbal tasting notes complemented by a high as vibrant as the tropical fruit the strain is named after. And with a pack of prerolls, you can embrace that tropical inspiration wherever the mood strikes."
About this strain
Banana Mango
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company by crossing Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin, Banana Mango is a frosty lime green cultivar that makes for an awesome fruity treat. This strain could be called “smoothie” with its tasty banana candy and mango nectar flavor profile. Banana Mango tastes like the tropics and will transport you to a vacation on the beach where it may calm your nerves and settle you down.
Banana Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
About this brand
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
