About this product

"Banana Mango by Clover Valley Ranch is your gateway to a tropical paradise. This uplifting Sativa strain will leave you feeling energized while you settle into a state of joyful euphoric bliss.



A cross between Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin, the fruity aroma of Banana Mango is sugary sweet and ripe with notes of citrus. Rich in the terpenes terpinolene and myrcene, this cultivar is known for sparking creativity while promoting a physical calm.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."