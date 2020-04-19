About this product

"Dosi Punch infused pre-roll is not your daytime choice. Infused with Papaya Punch and packing nearly 32% total cannabinoids, this Indica-dominant pre-roll by Flow Kana delivers full-body effects for ultimate relaxation.



With nearly 2% terpenes represented mostly by beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, you’ll enjoy a fruity, nutty flavor with an earthy aroma and a high that will knock you out for hours."