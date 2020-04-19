About this product
"Dosi Punch infused pre-roll is not your daytime choice. Infused with Papaya Punch and packing nearly 32% total cannabinoids, this Indica-dominant pre-roll by Flow Kana delivers full-body effects for ultimate relaxation.
With nearly 2% terpenes represented mostly by beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, you’ll enjoy a fruity, nutty flavor with an earthy aroma and a high that will knock you out for hours."
With nearly 2% terpenes represented mostly by beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, you’ll enjoy a fruity, nutty flavor with an earthy aroma and a high that will knock you out for hours."
About this strain
Dosi Punch
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Dosi Punch is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch F2. This indica-dominant strain comes in with flavors of grape, gas, and Cookies. Beautiful purple buds come blanketed in trichomes, and the THC-driven high is stoney, leaving consumers feeling happy and relaxed.
Dosi Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP